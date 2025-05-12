LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If your family is anything like mine, there is a deep love for Bluey among kids (and the adults). For parents in Louisiana whose kids are obsessed with Bluey, there’s a family adventure waiting just a few hours away in Houston.

You can imagine our excitement when we saw an ad for this Bluey-themed event in Houston.

It really does look like the perfect way to bring our kids' favorite animated character to life, offering interactive games, crafts, and experiences inspired by the hit show—and all elements fo the show that the kids really love. If you’re looking to plan a weekend road trip this summer that your little kids will love (and one that is educational and sure to make lasting memories!), here’s everything you need to know about this must-see Bluey-themed activity.

Why Bluey is a Hit Among Louisiana Kids

Bluey has captured the hearts of children across the country, and Louisiana is no exception. For our family, it was COVID-19. A lot of time in stuck in the house meant a lot of time watching TV. We looked for something wholesome and not a total brain drain, and what we got was the Heeler family.

It was perfect.

The Australian Blue Heeler pup and her playful family have become household names across the world, thanks to their relatable family dynamics, imaginative play, and valuable life lessons (which we still use in our house to this day).

From teaching kids the importance of teamwork to encouraging imaginative play, Bluey episodes are filled with moments that resonate with both children and parents. And for many Louisiana families, Bluey has become the go-to show for wholesome, feel-good entertainment for everyone.

Now, Bluey fans can step into the world of their favorite character through a series of themed activities in Houston, just a short road trip away.

What to Expect at the Bluey-Themed Event in Houston

Looking at the CAMP Houston website, this Bluey-themed adventure seems like a lot more than just a simple meet-and-greet with the Heelers (though my youngest would probably be fine with just that). It's described as basically a fully immersive experience, and it's designed to entertain and engage children of all ages.

Here’s what families can look forward to, according to the CAMP Houston website:

Interactive Games: Kids can participate in Bluey-inspired games that bring some of the show’s most iconic moments to life. From playing Keepy Uppy to exploring Bluey’s backyard, there’s plenty to keep kids entertained.

Craft Stations: Arts and crafts areas will allow kids to create their own Bluey-themed keepsakes, perfect for taking home as a reminder of the day’s fun.

Character Appearances: Keep an eye out for Bluey and her sister Bingo, who will be making appearances throughout the event for photos and meet-and-greets.

Storytime and Shows: Experience live performances and storytime sessions featuring Bluey and her friends. It’s a chance for kids to see their favorite characters come to life right before their eyes.

Merchandise Booths: Bluey fans can shop for exclusive Bluey-themed merchandise, from toys and books to T-shirts and backpacks.

Location & Ticket Information:

Where: CAMP in Houston

When: Now through August

Cost: Prices vary based on ticket type and age group

Making the Trip from Louisiana to Houston

For families in Lafayette and across Acadiana, Houston is just a short drive away. That really makes this Bluey-themed experience a perfect weekend getaway. Here are a few tips for making the most of the trip:

Plan Pit Stops: Consider stopping at family-friendly spots along the way, including Buc-ee's in Baytown and other important pit stops.

Stay Overnight: If you plan to stay overnight, look for family-friendly hotels with amenities like pools and complimentary breakfast to keep the kids happy.

Pack Snacks and Entertainment: If you want to keep the Bluey theme going, all the episodes are on Disney+, but there are tons of great car games and activities if you want to keep screen time to a minimum!

Why Bluey Fans Will Love It

I showed my kid the website, and she got really excited (in retrospect, probably a bad idea because now she wants to go and I am suddenly looking at hotels). But to watch your kids experience (for a really good price!) their favorite show in real life seems like too good an opportunity to pass up.

It goes without saying that we highly recommend it.

Plus, parents can enjoy the nostalgia of seeing their kids connect with a character that teaches important life lessons about friendship, family, and having fun.

Ready for a Bluey Adventure?

If you’re ready to make unforgettable memories with your little Bluey fans, pack up the car and head to Houston for a day filled with laughter, games, and all things Bluey.

Whether you’re looking for a quick day trip or a weekend adventure, this Bluey-themed event offers the perfect opportunity to keep the kids entertained while exploring Houston.

For more information on ticket prices, event dates, and how to plan your Bluey-inspired road trip, visit the official event page.