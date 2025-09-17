Highlights

Universal’s family-scaled park in Frisco, Texas, is targeting spring 2026 (April–June window).

Seven lands: Shrek, Puss in Boots, Trolls, Gabby’s Dollhouse, SpongeBob SquarePants, Minions, Jurassic World.

An on-site ~300-room hotel opens with the park.

Drive time for Acadiana families: Lafayette ≈ 6 hr 15 min / 413 miles; Shreveport ≈ ~3 hr.

Location: Dallas North Tollway at Panther Creek Parkway (address listed below).

Tickets/hotel not on sale yet; sign-up link included.

Universal Kids Resort: The Texas Theme Park Louisiana Families Can Road-Trip To in 2026

Seven kid-friendly lands, an on-site hotel, and a spring 2026 target—here’s what’s new and how far the drive is from Acadiana.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A Universal theme park within driving distance of Louisiana travelers is set to open within a year, and there are plenty of reasons your family should be excited.

Universal Destinations & Experiences says its kid-scaled Universal Kids Resort is on track to open in spring 2026 in Frisco, Texas, with local officials describing an April to June 2026 window depending on construction progress. Many of the details were recently announced on the Universal Kids Resort official site, and note the timeline reporting from NBC 5 DFW.

What’s confirmed now

The city and company have detailed seven themed lands—Shrek, Puss in Boots, Trolls, Gabby’s Dollhouse, SpongeBob SquarePants, Minions, and Jurassic World—with interactive shows, character greets, and kid-friendly rides.

The City of Frisco released a themed-lands announcement, which also notes the resort will include an on-site, approximately 300-room hotel adjacent to the entrance .

Where it is—and the exact address

The project sits near the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway corridor in Frisco; state filings list the address as 13850 Dallas Parkway, Frisco, TX 75035, according to Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation records. The City of Frisco’s Universal project hub links to site plans and related updates.

How far is it from Lafayette and Shreveport?

For Acadiana parents pricing out the road trip:

Lafayette to Frisco is about 413 miles (about 6 hours and 15 minutes)

Shreveport to Frisco is about 210 miles (about 3 hours)

Plan Your Drive

Consider weekday arrivals to avoid peak weekend crowds.

Build a buffer for DFW Tollway traffic.

Scope refundable lodging in Frisco/Plano/The Colony corridors.

Crowds & attendance (planning context)

In traffic or economic-impact discussions, officials and trade coverage repeatedly cited a rough estimate of 7,500 visitors on average on weekdays and up to 20,000 on peak weekends and holidays—planning numbers used for roads and parking, not ticket caps.

Tickets and hotel reservations

As of Sept. 17, 2025, tickets and hotel bookings are not on sale yet. Families can sign up for updates via Universal to be notified when on-sale dates are announced.

What to expect inside

This is a smaller-footprint, kid-forward concept—lower height requirements, flatter walking paths, shaded play zones, and shows built for younger attention spans—distinct from the mega-parks in Orlando/California.

Universal describes it as “scaled specifically for younger kids,” with playful dining and retail woven into each land (see Universal’s corporate announcement).

Fast Facts

Name: Universal Kids Resort (Frisco, Texas)

Universal Kids Resort (Frisco, Texas) Opening target: Spring 2026 (April–June window)

Spring 2026 (April–June window) On-site hotel: ~300 rooms

~300 rooms Parks: Shrek • Puss in Boots • Trolls • Gabby’s Dollhouse • SpongeBob • Minions • Jurassic World

Shrek • Puss in Boots • Trolls • Gabby’s Dollhouse • SpongeBob • Minions • Jurassic World Location: Dallas North Tollway @ Panther Creek Pkwy — 13850 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75035

Dallas North Tollway @ Panther Creek Pkwy — 13850 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75035 Projected planning attendance: Roughly 7,500 weekdays, up to 20,000 peak days