The Louisiana Restaurant Is the Guy Fieri's Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' Stop in the State

One Louisiana restaurant ranked above all others in Guy Fieri's Triple D visits. This Jefferson Parish spot combines amazing food with unforgettable atmosphere.

JEFFERSON, La. (KPEL News) - When it comes to celebrity chefs who love Louisiana, few have spent more time in the Bayou State than the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri.

As the host of Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives (aka Triple D), Fieri has made multiple trips to Louisiana, shining a spotlight on the state’s legendary food scene and featuring some of our best local eateries.

Why Guy Fieri Keeps Coming Back to Louisiana

Louisiana’s culinary reputation speaks for itself—bold flavors, deep-rooted traditions, and a food culture that’s been celebrated across the country. From Cajun and Creole classics to soul food and seafood feasts, Louisiana is the kind of place where every meal tells a story.

So it’s no surprise that Guy Fieri keeps coming back, featuring everything from mom-and-pop joints to roadside seafood shacks that serve up the kind of unforgettable meals that make you want to book a return trip.

The Best Louisiana Spot Featured on Triple D

With so many iconic Louisiana restaurants making their way onto Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, it’s tough to pick just one as the best. But according to Delish, which recently compiled a list of the top Triple D stops in every state, there’s one Louisiana restaurant that stands out above the rest.

And if you want to check it out for yourself, you’ll have to make a trip to Jefferson Parish.

The Rivershack Tavern: Jefferson, Louisiana

The Rivershack Tavern, located on River Road in Jefferson, Louisiana, is adjacent to the Mississippi River and features live music, food, and drinks.

If you're wondering what other Louisiana establishments Fieri has visited, you're in luck. Below is a full list and where you can find these stellar Louisiana eateries.

