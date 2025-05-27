From Traeger to Recteq to Weber and more, here’s what Louisiana pitmasters are cooking on this summer.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — In Louisiana, barbecue isn’t just a weekend hobby—it’s a birthright. Whether it’s a family reunion, a tailgate, or a backyard boucherie, the grill is often the heartbeat of the gathering. And if you’re serious about getting that smoke just right, it all starts with the right pit.

We put together this guide to help you find the best grills and smokers for 2025—whether you’re cooking on the bayou, in a subdivision, or from a tailgate spot outside Tiger Stadium.

Know Your Grill: Louisiana-Style

Offset smokers are the tried-and-true choice for serious pitmasters who love controlling every step of the process. They deliver rich, traditional smoky flavor and are built for capacity, but they take time and attention.

Pellet grills have taken off in recent years for good reason. They give you that wood-smoked flavor with push-button convenience, perfect for anyone who wants great barbecue without standing by the fire all day. Just know they need electricity, and the price point is a little higher.

Kamado grills, like the Big Green Egg, are ceramic workhorses. These egg-shaped cookers do it all: grill, smoke, even bake if you want. They hold heat exceptionally well and are great for year-round cooking, though they’re heavy and can be pricey.

Gas grills are perfect for weekday grilling—fast, reliable, and easy to clean. You won’t get deep smoke flavor, but you will get dinner on the table quickly. That makes them popular for families and folks new to outdoor cooking.

Charcoal grills offer high-heat searing and deep, flame-kissed flavor. They take a little more effort and cleanup than gas, but the payoff is real. For flavor chasers and weekend warriors, charcoal is still king.

If you’re grilling at the camp, on the road, or in a smaller space, portable grills are a must. Compact and lightweight, they sacrifice surface area but still deliver big taste.

Best BBQ Grills & Smokers for Summer 2025

Must-Have BBQ Accessories

The most important tool I have in my cooking arsenal is a meat thermometer. In fact, I have several. Keeping track of internal temperatures, the heat around the meat, and more are just vital to the best results. But if you don't want to have multiple, get yourself a basic, wireless (Bluetooth) probe that will keep you updated even if you aren't near the grill or smoker.

You'll get some spray bottles to spritz the meat to keep it moist, butcher paper to wrap what needs to be wrapped, and even a separate cooler you can wrap the meat and keep inside so it stays warm and finishes resting properly. Lastly, get yourself the right knives. A long blade for brisket, a good chef's knife for separating ribs and breaking down a chicken, and a boning knife for precise preparation.

These tools aren't just recommended. They're vital for the best grilling experience.

Final Tips for Choosing Your Grill in Louisiana

Think about what you love to cook. A brisket takes a different approach from burgers and hot dogs. Make sure your grill matches your menu.

Also, consider where you’re grilling. Backyard? Apartment balcony? Campground? That makes a difference. And with our heat and humidity, it’s smart to go for rust-resistant models that can handle a little sweat.

Finally, talk to your neighbors, your uncle, or the guy down the street who always has smoke rolling on Saturdays. Nobody knows what works around here better than the folks using it.

Whether you’re grilling a few burgers or firing up for a full-on backyard feast, the right gear can make all the difference. Shop smart, cook hot, and enjoy every smoky, spicy, satisfying bite.

