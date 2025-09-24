LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - One the most talked about and sought after pieces of cooking equipment right now are outdoor cooking griddles.

Did you know that Walmart currently has an incredible sale going on right now on KingChii 3-Burner Outdoor Griddles?

Not just a sale, but hundreds of dollars off the regular price.

Sure, everyone is clamoring to get a Blackstone Griddle, but how does the KingChii 3-Burner Griddle hold up against the mighty Blackstone?

Let's take a look, because it could save you a lot of money if you act fast.

Blackstone Griddle Sale Walmart.com loading...

Why Are Blackstone Griddles So Popular?

Blackstone griddles have become super popular, especially among backyard chefs, tailgaters, and outdoor cooking enthusiasts. There are quite a few reasons people like them so much.

The large, flat surface allows you to cook way more food all at once than a traditional grill does.

For us in Acadiana, this means more room for boudin, breakfast, and bacon wrapped everything. More room for everystuffs.

Blackstone Griddles are also really easy to clean, way easier than cleaning a regular grill.

How Much Do Blackstone Griddles Cost?

Depending on the size of the griddle, a Blackstone Griddle will cost you anywhere from $160 all the way up to$1,000.

Without a doubt, Blackstone Griddles are a prized possession of countless backyard chefs, but is there a griddle that is comparable to the Blackstone and is a little easier on the wallet?

Are KingChii Griddles As Good As Blackstone Griddles?

KingChii 3 walmart.com loading...

Taking a look at KingChii Griddles on Walmart.com, the reviews are fantastic.

With 667 ratings, the KingChii 3-Burner Grill currently has 4.6 out 5 stars. By comparison, the Blasckstone 4 Burner Griddle currently has 4.7 out of 5 star rating with 10,000 ratings.

"'The 28' cooking surface is spacious, and the three burners provide excellent heat control. The hard cover is a thoughtful feature, and the build quality is solid. Easy to clean and perfect for backyard BBQs or camping trips. Highly recommend!"

"It is so easy to use and makes mealtime super easy and fast."

"I recently started using the KingChii 3-Burner Propane Griddle on my patio, and it's fantastic! The large cooking surface and even heat distribution make it ideal for all our family meals. The hard cover is a great addition, and cleanup is a breeze. It's perfect for our backyard BBQs and get-togethers. Highly recommended!"

KingChii 3 Griddle Top Walmart.com loading...

Obviously, when it comes to making any purchase, you should do your own research, and you should know that right now Walmart is having a huge sale on their KingChii 3-Burner Griddles.

At Walmart.com, you can buy a KingChii 3-Burner 28" Propane Griddles Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill Griddle, normally priced at $459.99 for the sale price of $189.79!

That's a savings of a whopping $270.20.

Again, I have no personal experience cooking on a KingChii 3-Burner Griddle, and you should read more reviews and do your own research before buying, but at under $200 right now, if you've been itching to get into the backyard griddle game, this seems like a great time to do it!

I'm not certain if local Acadiana Walmart stores are offering this grill and sale in-person, but it's definitely currently on-sale at walmart.com.

Do you have a KingChii 3-Burner Griddle? If so, let us know what you think about it!