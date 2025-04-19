(KPEL) - Texas is known around the world for our amazing BBQ.

Brisket, pork, chicken...you name it we barbeque it, and we do it better than anyone in the world.

Even though Texans aren't shy to throw just about anything on the pit, but there are six meats that if you do, you're breaking the law, could face hefty fines, and even go to jail.

Let's take a look at "6 Meats That Are Illegal in Texas".

Tempelhof, From Airport To Public Park Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images loading...

6 Meats That Are Illegal to BBQ in Texas

Throughout Texas and the United States, there are very strict regulations and laws about what types of meat can be sold commercially and consumed.

There are quite a few reasons, and good ones, as to why regulations and laws are so strict.

One of the main reasons is public safety.

READ MORE: This Burger Joint is Said to Have the Best Burger in Texas

From newsbreak.com -

"These laws are in place to ensure public health and safety, as well as to protect animal welfare.

While many types of meat are widely consumed, there are certain types that are illegal to sell or consume in the U.S., either because of health concerns, ethical reasons, or conservation efforts."

The Best BBQ In Texas Unsplash Via Emerson Vieira loading...

So, what are the 6 meats that are illegal to BBQ in Texas?

Take a breath, these aren't anything you'd want to eat in the first place...at least we sure hope not.

1. Horse Meat - Horse meat is consumed in a lot of different countries, even some parts of Europe, but very illegal in Texas and the U.S.

The reason why horse meat is illegal in Texas might not be for the reason you think.

According to businessinsider.com "The Food Safety and Inspection Service is not authorized to inspect deceased horses, leading to a ban on the sale and consumption of horse meat in Texas and the U.S."

READ MORE: 8 of the Strangest Laws in Texas

horses Unsplash Via Raphael Wicker loading...



2. Shark Fins - Shark Fin soup is a delicacy in some places around the world, but it is illegal in Texas to remove a shark's fin at sea while discarding the body is thankfully considered cruel and destructive.

Shark Unsplash Via Gerald Schömbs loading...

3. Sea Turtle Meat - Certainly we could make a delicious sea turtle soup here in Texas, but that would be very illegal, and for a very good reason.

Sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act, and hunting them for any reason, including for food, is highly illegal.

Sea Turtle Unsplash Via exor Tmg loading...



4. Kangaroo Meat - Any, and all kangaroo products, including meat, are officially banned from being imported into the U.S. due to the concern over the extinction of the animal.

Clearly this shouldn't be a problem being that we don't have any kangaroos in Texas, but in the event you do come across selling some, do not buy and throw on the pit!

Kangaroo Unsplash Via Ashish Upadhyay loading...

5. Whale Meat - Whale meat has been illegal in the State of Texas and the United States since 1971 due to the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

From newsbreak.com -

"Whale meat is illegal in the U.S. due to international whale conservation efforts and the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972. This law prohibits the hunting, capture, and consumption of marine mammals, including whales, dolphins, and porpoises."

READ MORE: Texas Grocery Store Voted One of the Worst in America

Whale Unsplash Via Richard Sagredo loading...

6. Dog and Cat Meat - No big surprise here, but did you know it was only somewhat recently that a law was officially passed to make eating cats and dogs illegal in Texas and thillegale United States?

It wasn't until 2018 that The Rexano Act was passed officially making the consumption of dogs and cats illegal in Texas and the U.S.

dog surprised Canva loading...