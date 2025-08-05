The kids are going back to school, and it's time parents sit down with their kids for this essential talk.

Going to school can be intimidating for some kids, and let's face it, some kids are mean to others. Chances are you know of a kid who was a victim of bullying, and no kid should ever feel like they are not worthy or "don't fit in,' and that's where a simple conversation can make a difference.

I recently saw a meme on social media, and it is worth a share here as kids return to school. The message was straight to the point, and that is, parents should talk to their kids about inclusion.

The meme stated that parents should tell their kids that everyone is different, and if a kid at school is alone or without friends, someone should walk up to them and initiate a conversation.

As parents, we should also remind our kids that it is never okay to pick on someone. Too often, kids are picked on, and that is when trouble starts.

So, we should remind our kids to be soldiers and to stand up for those who may not fit in or won't stand up for themselves. It's time kids feel comfortable at school, and it may all start with a simple conversation with your kid(s).

Lastly, parents should also remind their kids to report bullying to school administrators or teachers. Let your child know that if they see someone being bullied, it is vital that they report what they see happening on campus.

Signs A Kid Is Being Bullied

Reluctant to Attend School

Stresses on Sundays to Return to School

Complaints About Stomach Issues or Headaches

Is Withdrawn From Others

Visible tears on clothing or reports of missing belongings

Here's the meme or message that every parent should see as we prepare for the upcoming school year, and we hope that all kids have a great school year.

Read this, and please give this post a share on your social media so that other parents can see this, and perhaps have a conversation with their kid(s) in the days ahead.