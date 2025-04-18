Texas Parents Need to Check Their Child’s School Bags Now

Students are out of school for their Easter/Spring Break, and if you have a child who brings their lunch to school each day, here's a friendly reminder for you.

When kids are done with a school day or when they are going into a lengthy break, they often toss their book bag on the ground in their room and walk away.

Well, there may be things in their school bag that need to be removed if the bag is going to be sitting there for a while, and that is why we are taking the time now to remind you to check your child's bag.

Just recently, I picked my daughter's school bag off the floor after she placed it there going into Easter Break, and luckily I remembered to check her book bag because I know she brings her lunch to school.

When I opened her book bag, I found candy that had been unwrapped, and I saw her lunchbox in her bag too.

Luckily, I opened her lunchbox to see if there was anything left in it, and there was food that she had not eaten. I disposed of the food and put the tray in the dishwasher so that when she does return to school, it will be clean.

Had I not checked her school bag, there may have been a science project growing in her lunchbox when it came time to use it again.

So, if you have kids who carry their lunch with them to school, go now to their school bag or lunchbox and make sure there's no leftover food in it; you don't want it sitting in it for a week.

Oh, and while you're going through your chiid's book bag, you may want to see if there are any last-minute assignments in it as we are rapidly approaching the end of the school year.

I hope this reminder saves you a mess later on, and please share this with any other parent(s) you may know, as know one deserves to open a lunchbox with food in it that's been sitting in it for a week or longer.