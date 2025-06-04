The kids are out of school and staying up late on their devices, but parents need to be aware of this potential threat in their child's bedroom.

While many of us are often critical of kids using devices these days, some of us have forgotten how many hours we spent playing games on our gaming systems.

However, unlike gaming systems, devices like phones and iPads can be easily carried into bed and charged while you lie there. Sadly, that's where the danger comes in.

Devices can lose their charge quickly, and while it may be easy to plug them into a charger so that you or your child can use them, it is very dangerous to fall asleep with a charging device in your bed.

Just a few nights ago, our daughter fell asleep with her device charging, and when I went to check on her, I noticed the device in her bed and removed it. It was then that I discovered her device was very hot, and the plug for the device was hot too.

READ MORE: Couple Dies in House Fire

READ MORE: Doctors Say to Turn These Off in Your Bedroom

It was from that moment that we decided she would never go to bed with her device on, especially while charging.

So, while kids may be staying up later this summer, make sure that they are not falling asleep with their device on and charging while in bed. This is not only a fire hazard in your child's room, but it can also potentially burn them while they are asleep.

I wanted to share my experience with you in the hope that it reminds you to check on kids before they go to bed. Never let them fall asleep with a device charging.

In addition to the threat of a fire, cords used to charge the device can be a choking hazard if your child untentiallonllly wraps it around their neck while they're asleep.

So, have a safe summer and remember that kids are staying up late while out of school. Consider sharing this quick reminder with others on social media.

How Hot Do Devices Get While Charging

Temperatures typically range from 35 °C to 38 °C; however, while charging, the adapter can reach up to 47 °C.

If your device becomes extremely hot while charging, there may be an issue with it, and you should not leave it unattended while plugged in.