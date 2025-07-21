Another Louisiana White Sands Beach You Need to Know About

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Last week, Louisiana Facebook blew up over the announcement of Lake Isabel Farm opening to the public for the first time ever.

The excitement over Lake Isabel Farm has been fueled by the bright white sandy beach and crystal clear blue water.

If you can't get tickets to Lake Isabel Farm in Bogalusa, Louisiana, there's another place that might exactly what you're looking for.

White Sands Lake Day Beach In Louisiana

Have you heard of White Sands Day Beach located just outside of Franklinton, Louisiana in Enon, Louisiana?

White Sands Lake Day Beach bills itself as a family oriented recreation facility with cool, spring-fed lake.

You'll find a white, sandy beach with beach volleyball, an aqua park, water slides, trampolines, floating mats, and much more.

White Sands Lake Day Beach also offers cabanas with BBQ pits as well as changing rooms, restrooms and outdoor showers.

The aqua park includes water toys for all ages.

White Sands Lake Day Beach also offers boat and kayak rentals.

The Beach is a white, sandy beach with cabana rentals or plenty of room to bring your own gear and set up your own spot! There are several options to do it your way! The aqua park is located just off the shore of the beach and includes water toys for all ages including water slides, trampolines, teeter-totters, aqua mats, and more!

Admission prices are $18 General Admission for 12 and up, $12 for kids 3 to 11, $12 for Seniors 65+ $12, and a military discounted price of $12.

Season Passes are also available.

Find out more at whitesandslake.com.