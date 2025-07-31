Washington Parish, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - When it comes to Summertime in Louisiana, we start spending time at Louisiana's fantastic lakes and beaches.

What if I told you there's been a secret, private Louisiana lake is so crystal clear it's hard to believe it's in Louisiana?

This incredible lake has been a private one...until now.

For the first time ever, this amazing Louisiana lake is now open to the public.

But there are a few important things you need to know about it.

Lake Isabel Farm Louisiana Facebook Via Kimberly S Nichols loading...

Lake Isabel Farm Louisiana

Lake Isabel Farm, a 422-acre farm in Washington Parish located at 54254 Cavenham Road, Bogalusa, Louisiana, has been one of Louisiana's best kept secrets, until now.

The reason it's been such a secret is because, up until now, it's been a private paradise, not open to the public.

Super white sandy beaches and crystal clear blue water aren't things you'd ever expect to experience in Louisiana, but yet here we are.

From southernliving.com -

The area is tailor-made for laid-back summer afternoons. Guests can kayak across the spring-fed water, dive off the platform, or stretch out in one of the solar-powered cabanas that come with fans, comfortable seating, and large ice chests.

What Does Lake Isabel Farm Offer?

At Lake Isabel Farm in Bogalusa, Louisiana, not only will you find crystal clear blue water, but you'll find beach volleyball, solar powered cabanas, propane grills, a 3-mile walking trail, and fishing spots.

Overnight camping is offered and you can also book private events at Lake Isabel Farm.

You are also welcome to kayak through the beautiful blue waters at Lake Farm.

Coming soon to this breath-taking oasis will be modern lakefront vacation rentals as well as a full-on event venue.

Guests are welcome to bring their own food and alcohol

How To Get Tickets To Lake Isabel Farm

Here's the thing...Only 75 tickets are available each day, and you have to buy them in advance at lakeisabelfarm.com.

Currently, July is already completely sold out, but according to Lake Isabel Farm's Facebook page, tickets for August of 2025 will go on-sale next week, 7/21/25.

Lake Isabel Farm also hosts day pass giveaways on the Facebook page as well, so make sure to give their page a like HERE.

For updates, follow @lakeisabelfarm on Instagram, email them at info@lakeisabelfarm.com, or check their website at lakeisabelfarm.com.