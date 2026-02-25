(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police officials say an early morning crash on Wednesday in Acadia Parish claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman.

According to the Louisiana State Police Trooper Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section, the victim was driving a truck down Louisiana Highway 1124 near Louisiana Highway 90 in Acadia Parish when something occurred.

Troopers have completed the preliminary investigation, but will continue to look into why Ashley Granger's truck crossed the centerline of the roadway. Granger was not wearing a seat belt, and the vehicle ran off the side of the roadway.

During this single-vehicle crash, the woman was found not to be wearing a seat belt. She was severely injured, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Trooper Lavergne says, as is standard procedure in a crash involving a fatality, routine toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed at a lab.

Louisiana State Police Officials Have Reminders for All Drivers

Anyone in a vehicle in the state of Louisiana is required to buckle their seat belt.

They say statistics show that properly wearing a seat belt greatly reduces your chances of injury or death.

All drivers must obey traffic laws.

This single-vehicle fatal crash happened at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 25. The investigation is ongoing, according to Lavergne..

