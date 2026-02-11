(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police officials say a Breaux Bridge man was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 on the westbound side near mile marker 128.

Victim Identified in Fatal I-10 Crash

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Shelby Mayfield with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, this crash happened at around 2:00 a.m., taking the life of a 60-year-old Nathan Smiling.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police say the results of the preliminary investigation show what troopers believe happened early that morning.

Get our free mobile app

They say Smiling was driving his truck westbound when he had some sort of single-vehicle crash. When that crash happened, he was blocking both lanes of the westbound side of I-10.

Trooper Mayfield says when Smiling's truck was stuck in the westbound lanes, an approaching 2013 International box truck hit the vehicle Tuesday morning.

Breaux Bridge Man Ejected From Vehicle on I-10

Investigators say the Breaux Bridge man was not wearing a seat belt, and he was ejected from the truck. Smiling was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, and the person driving the box truck, who was buckled up, had minor injuries.

Trooper Mayfield says that, as is typically the case in a fatality case, routine toxicology samples were taken; those samples will be analyzed by a lab.

READ MORE: HEAD-ON COLLISION TAKES THE LIFE OF A JEANERETTE MAN

Reminders to Drivers from the Louisiana State Police about Driving Safety

Officials remind all drivers never to get behind the wheel if any substance impairs them.

If you are experiencing any type of fatigue, you should refrain from getting behind the wheel to drive.

Under Louisiana law, all people in a vehicle must wear proper restraining devices.

Troopers remind anyone driving never to let anything take away your primary purpose behind the wheel: to drive safely.

The investigation into this fatal crash continues.

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.