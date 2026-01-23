(KPEL News) - Two law enforcement agencies worked together to execute a search warrant for a Breaux Bridge man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder from a home in Lafayette.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux says Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputies helped his deputies locate the wanted person and took him into custody.

Sheriff Breaux says they were seeking to arrest 33-year-old Denzel Helaire following a situation with family members that happened in September of 2025.

Sheriff Breaux says the situation that led to the charge happened at a home in the 1000 block of Benoit Road.

Whenever Helaire was located and arrested, he was transferred to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and booked with the following charges:

LA. R.S. 14:27/14:30.1-Attempted Second-Degree Murder

