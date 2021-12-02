FEMA Hiring Louisiana Residents For Hurricane Ida Recovery Team

Do you or your friends and family need a job? FEMA is currently hiring Louisiana residents to form a Hurricane Ida Recovery Team.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced today that they're in immediate need for Louisiana residents to fill positions to aid in the disaster response efforts and much needed recovery in the areas devastated by Hurricane Ida.

Looking through FEMA's current openings, these local hire jobs pay extremely well. Wages range with the different positions, however, there are tons of jobs that pay well into the upper $30 and $40 an hour.

According to the FEMA press release:

Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined hiring process. A local hire’s term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments. Visit the link above for additional information, including job responsibilities and compensation.

FEMA is an equal opportunity employer. Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.

Conditions of Employment:

You must be a U.S. citizen to be considered for this position.

You must successfully pass a background investigation.

Selective Service registration is required for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.

Review job announcements for additional conditions of employment.

To apply, click here.