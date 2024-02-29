Feds To Take Over Every Texas Cell Phone

Remember last year when everyone was freaking out over the Federal Government taking over our phones? Well, it looks like they are planning to do that again. Last year, everyone's cellphones, TVs, radios, and more all sent off an alert at the same time as a TEST.

The first thing many people ask, is WHY DOES THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT NEED ACCESS TO OUR CELL PHONES? It certainly feels like the feds already have access to almost everything we do or say on or around our phones. It's like when you're talking about making spaghetti, and an ad pops up on your Social Media that states "Here are the 35 best ways to make spaghetti." Just seems a bit suspicious at that point.

The test that was sent out by the Federal Government back in 2023 was a National EAS TEST. The EAS Test of 2023 was a very memorable one because if you remember correctly, people on social media were tripping out about the test turning them into zombies, and so forth. (LOL)

WHAT IS AN EAS TEST?

The Emergency Alert System (EAS) is a national public warning system commonly used by state and local authorities to deliver important emergency information, such as weather and AMBER alerts, to affected communities.

Well, no zombies, no aliens, none of that business appeared during the EAS Test. Crazy enough, it was said that a lot of people didn't actually get the test or even notice it for that matter.

According to FEMA, the 2023 test may not be the last one. It looks like they are still analyzing the results from that test.

According to FEMA, the tests are intended to "ensure that systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level."

Although the exact date is yet unknown, it is expected that a second nationwide test will take place either this year or the following. It appears that the results from the 2023 EAS Test will determine whether the next national public alert and warning system will be in 2024 or 2025.

