NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - A recent study of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country puts Louisiana once again on the map in a negative way.

The website MoneyInc. published the article The 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in America earlier this month, and the City of New Orleans is not only on the list but is within the top five.

The list is meant to serve as a warning for those looking for a new home ahead of a move.

"When someone looks for a new home to rent or buy, they look around the neighborhood and try to imagine themselves living there," MoneyInc. said. "They check out the schools their kids will attend, the restaurants where they can celebrate special occasions, and the stores where they'll buy groceries. While all those factors are important, it's also essential to evaluate the crime level for the area. From larcenies to assaults to murders, a neighborhood with excessive crime could pose a threat to you, your loved ones, and your property."

In New Orleans, one of the roughest neighborhoods is Pines Village.

According to the website, the residents there are subject to a high rate of violence. "The number of violent crimes is 591% higher than the national average," MoneyInc. reports.

Here's their full breakdown of the neighborhood.

• State: Louisiana

• Population: 4,140

• Total crime rate: 9,900 per 100,000 people

• Violent crime rate: 2,600 per 100,000 people

• Property crime rate: 7,400 per 100,000 people Two cities in Louisiana, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, usually make their way onto the list of the most dangerous cities in the US, but only one of them is on this list. That's because of the extremely high crime rates in Pines Village, New Orleans. While Pines Village's total crime rate is very similar to that of South Blue Valley, its residents are subject to more violence. The number of violent crimes in the community is a shocking 591% higher than the national average. That rate is a reflection of the area's lack of opportunities, with more than half of residents living in poverty. The median household income in Pines Village is only $18,210, which is nearly $60,000 lower than the national rate.

So, if you happen to be moving to the New Orleans area, it seems like the Pines Village area is a place to avoid.

Crime in New Orleans

We've covered the crime problems in New Orleans before.

Overall, New Orleans is one of the most crime-ridden cities in the country, coming in at No. 5 on Vivant's list. It ranks 13th in violent crimes, 4th in murder, and 2nd in rape.

In 2023, New Orleans was labeled the "Murder Capital" of the country by an NBC News report. While the stats show it's gotten a little better there, murders that take place there (as well as crime overall) is still way higher than the national average.

At the time, Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission said most of the violent crimes were being committed in two main police districts - New Orleans East and Central City.

"If you can reduce crime by 50% in those two districts," he explained, "you are reducing violent crime by 25% in the entire city of New Orleans."

How to Choose a Safe Neighborhood in Louisiana

Ensuring the safety of a potential neighborhood before moving is crucial. Here are steps someone can take to assess the safety of a neighborhood:

Online Crime Maps: Utilize online resources that provide crime maps and statistics for the area. Websites and apps like NeighborhoodScout or local police department websites offer insights into recent criminal activity.

Local Police Department: Contact the local police department to inquire about crime rates, trends, and safety initiatives in the neighborhood. They can provide valuable information about the area's security.

Community Watch Programs: Check if the neighborhood has an active community watch program. These programs often indicate a community invested in its safety, and residents actively collaborate to prevent crime.

Visit at Different Times: Spend time in the neighborhood during various times of the day and night. This allows you to observe the environment, street activity, and overall safety at different hours.

Talk to Neighbors: Approach potential neighbors and ask about their experiences living in the area. They can provide insights into the neighborhood's safety, community atmosphere, and any concerns they may have.

Local Schools: Research the safety reputation of local schools, as this can be indicative of the overall neighborhood safety. Check school ratings and talk to parents or teachers.

Public Services: Assess the quality of public services in the area, including the responsiveness of emergency services, well-maintained public spaces, and the overall cleanliness of the neighborhood.

Online Forums and Social Media: Participate in online forums or neighborhood-specific groups on social media platforms. Residents often share their experiences and concerns, providing additional perspectives on safety.

City Crime Reports: Review city-wide crime reports and statistics, which can be obtained from local government websites. This data helps in understanding broader safety trends in the city.

Property Values: Analyze property values and trends in the neighborhood. A stable or increasing property value often correlates with a safer and more desirable area.

By combining these approaches, individuals can thoroughly assess the safety of a neighborhood and make informed decisions before moving.