Southwest Louisiana residents still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Laura and Delta, will begin paying rent to continue to live in the government-provided housing.

Residents who received their FEMA trailer from Hurricane Laura will begin paying rent on April 1 and residents who received their FEMA trailer because of Hurricane Delta will begin paying rent on May 1 of this year.

The amount of the rent depends on the post-disaster total household income of the family living in the trailer. If the family can provide documentation that they earn less than the HUD Very Low-Income Limit, they will qualify for the fully reduced rent of $50 per month. Otherwise, rent prices will be based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Fair Market Rent value.

Normally FEMA-provided temporary housing ends after 18 months from the date of the disaster. However, FEMA approved an extension to October 31, 2022. Federal regulations dictate that during a granted extension, after 18 months, tenants of the FEMA trailer have to start paying rent.

FEMA trailer tenants have the right to appeal the rent amount they will be charged. You'll need to write a signed explanation why the amount of rent the government has ordered you to pay cannot be paid. You'll also need to provide copies of verifiable documents that support your claim.

You can send your documents via 3 different ways:

Scan and Email: FEMA-DR-4559-directhousingadminsbox@fema.dhs.gov

FEMA-DR-4559-directhousingadminsbox@fema.dhs.gov Fax: 337-582-1896

337-582-1896 Snail Mail: Louisiana Integration and Recovery Office, 1500 Laurel St., Baton Rouge LA 70802

