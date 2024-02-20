Opelousas, LA (KPEL News) - The Opelousas General Health System Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Lance Armentor, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of OGHS effective Monday, April 1, 2024. Mr. Armentor was selected after a nationwide search by the Board of Trustees of OGHS, including Mrs. Gina Tuttle as Chairman, Albert Simien as Vice Chair, Mary Doucet as Secretary, Alton Broussard, Judge James Doherty Jr., Charles Going, Dr. Derek Metoyer, Dr. Kerry Thibodeaux and Robert Wolfe, Jr.

Lance Armentor Courtesy Opelousas General Health loading...

Chairwoman Gina Bradley Tuttle made the announcement Tuesday morning:

We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Armentor to OGHS as our new CEO. With his extensive leadership experience and passion for healthcare excellence, we are confident that he will lead us to new heights of success. The appointment of Mr. Armentor reflects the Board of Trustees’ commitment to securing visionary leadership for Opelousas General. He brings a dynamic perspective and a strategic vision that aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver exceptional healthcare services to our community."

Mr. Armentor previously served as President and CEO at Savoy Medical Center in Mamou, Louisiana. Prior to that role, he was Executive Vice President of Operations between Ochsner and CHRISTUS Health in Lake Charles in their Joint Venture in Lake Charles. He also served as CEO of Avail Hospital in Lake Charles, which was a privately-owned hospital with inpatient and emergency room services. Jim Juneau, who has been serving as Interim CEO at OGHS since Mr. Kenneth Cochran’s resignation, will continue to serve in that role until the end of March, when he resumes his position as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Armentor earned his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Management from McNeese State University and his Master’s of Health Administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport. Mr. Armentor also received his Yellow Belt in Lean Six Sigma and completed the Healthcare Leadership for Mass Casualty Incidents with FEMA.

One of Mr. Armentor’s notable achievements is that he achieved #1 ranking for patient satisfaction and “likelihood to recommend” in the market and improved employee engagement from the 70th to the 90th percentile through deep listening and increased visibility, communication and interaction with staff at all levels. He also expanded services at Savoy Medical Center to include teleneurology, urology, ENT and opened 6 Rural Health Clinics (RHCs). He was also successful in recruitment of a full-time oncologist for the Cancer Center in Mamou, which helped to drive increased volume.

In his role as CEO of Opelousas General Health System, Armentor will be responsible for oversight of all aspects of OGHS’s operations, including strategic planning, financial management, quality improvement initiatives, and community engagement efforts. He will work closely with the Board of Trustees, medical staff, administrative team and employees to ensure that Opelousas General continues to delivery high-quality care and remains at the forefront of healthcare.

Armentor is married to Samantha, and they have five children between the ages of 2 and 12.