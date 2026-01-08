(Vermillion Parish) - Authorities in Vermilion Parish are asking for the public's assistance in locating a teenager who has run away.

According to a post on the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office's social media, they are seeking Bryson Duhon, 16 years old.

The teen was reportedly last seen in Maurice, Louisiana.

Contact Information Regarding Missing Person in Vermilion Parish

If you know the teen's whereabouts, please call the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 898-4403. Several of the teenager's family members are also pleading for your assistance on social media.

Here's a look at the young man who has run away.

