(KPEL News) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened Tuesday in Vermilion Parish, according to KADN. This is the second fatal motorcycle crash in Acadiana in 24 hours.

On Monday evening, a person trying to cross Ambassador Caffery from Galbert Road crashed into a motorcycle. The bike hit the driver's side door of the car. The injuries led to the death of a 27-year-old motorcyclist, Andrew Bollinger of Lafayette.

According to Louisiana State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Peggy Bourque, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Noah Ducote of Port Barre.

KADN reports that a witness at the scene stated the motorcyclist sped through a stoplight before colliding with a truck.

According to Bourque, the preliminary report indicates that Ducote, who was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Highway 92, and failed to stop at a stop sign.

A truck with a trailer was traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 92. The two vehicles collided after the driver of the car was trying to make a left turn, and Ducote did not stop at the stop sign.

In looking at statistics from the LSU Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety, so far this year, there have been 24 fatalities recorded with 2-wheeled motorcycles, and three deaths recorded with 3-wheeled motorcycles.

Impairment was not suspected of being a factor in the crash; however, Bourque says routine toxicology samples were taken.

The crash remains under investigation.

