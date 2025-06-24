Officers with the Lafayette, Louisiana, Police Department were called out just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday to begin investigating a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Crash on Ambassador Caffery Turns Deadly for Rider

Ultimately, the motorcyclist succumbed to the injuries he received due to the crash.

Detective Kendaris Handy with the Lafayette Police Department says the Lafayette Traffic Unit determined that the vehicle was attempting to cross Ambassador Caffery from Galbert Road.

Handy says that as the vehicle was trying to cross, the vehicle's driver-side door was struck by the motorcycle, which was in the outside lane of Ambassador Caffery headed northbound.

While the motorcyclist died, the other driver was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department have now released the name of the victim as 27-year-old Andrew Bollinger from Lafayette.

Handy says that, as is typical in serious injury and fatality cases, the driver was given a field sobriety test and showed no signs of impairment.

The identity of the man is still being withheld at this time until proper identification can be made with the man's next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

