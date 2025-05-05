Officials with Louisiana law enforcement were called out to the scene of a crash involving one vehicle on Saturday night.

What Are The Details Of The Crash?

According to Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Casey Wallace with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, a man was driving his motorcycle at around 10:45 Saturday night.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials say the 19-year-old crossed the center line of the roadway. They do not yet know why this happened.

What they do know happened was that the motorcycle went off the roadway and into a ditch.

What Other Information Is Known About This Crash?

According to Wallace, at that point, Johnson's motorcycle went into a ditch, and the man was ejected.

Johnson sustained severe injuries due to the crash. The man was taken to a hospital, but he later died from those injuries.

Officials say that routine toxicology samples were taken and will be sent to a lab for analysis.

Louisiana State Police Have Reminders For All Drivers:

Officials with the Louisiana State Police remind drivers that everyone in a vehicle must be buckled up.

State Police remind drivers that everyone should follow all traffic laws.

Officials ask that everyone remember not to drive when they are impaired by any substance.

If you are fatigued, officials say you should refrain from driving.

It is suggested that all motorcycle riders take a safety course in the state of Louisiana.

The crash remains under investigation. Trooper Wallace says the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Alijah F. Johnson.

