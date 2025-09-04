ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) - Authorities in St. Tammany Parish have reported that a body was found in Lake Pontchartrain on Wednesday, September 4.

Body Discovered by Boater on Lake Pontchartrain

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a boater located a body in the lake, though the body has not yet been positively identified.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Leading Investigation

The STPSO says the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is the lead on the case and any further information will come from them.

While no official connection has been announced, a man went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday, August 31.

READ MORE: Arson Arrest Made in Ponchatoula House Fire That Killed Pet

Boater Missing Since Sailboat Struck Causeway

Early that morning, a sailboat struck the Causeway and two occupants were aboard the vessel (a male and female) when the incident occurred. The male went overboard and the female was rescued from the vessel by the U.S. Coast Guard while the male went missing.

A search by multiple agencies has been ongoing since that incident.

Community Support and Condolences

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office did end their latest Facebook post with the following:

Our thoughts are with the family of the missing boater and we would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search.