Louisiana's diverse landscapes offer quite a selection of outdoor adventures for people interested in some adventure. From beautiful forests to peaceful bayous, the Pelican State has a wide array of campgrounds that cater to different preferences and interests. To help you plan your next outdoor getaway, we've compiled a list of some of the best campgrounds in Louisiana based on Yelp reviews.

1. Fontainebleau State Park

via lastateparks.org via lastateparks.org loading...

Located on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville, Fontainebleau State Park offers quite the view for camping and outdoor recreation. The campground features over 200 spacious RV and tent sites among oak trees and along the waterfront. Visitors can enjoy hiking and biking trails, fishing, swimming in the lake, and birdwatching. The park also has cabins available for rent for those seeking a more comfortable stay.

Address: 62883 LA-1089, Mandeville, LA 70448

Website: Fontainebleau State Park

2. Chicot State Park

attachment-chicot1 loading...

Located in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun Country near Ville Platte, Chicot State Park is a nature lover's paradise. The park covers over 6,400 acres of hills, forests, and a 2,000-acre lake, providing plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Campers can choose from RV sites, tent sites, and deluxe cabins, all equipped with modern amenities. Activities at Chicot State Park include hiking, boating, fishing, and wildlife viewing.

Address: 3469 Chicot Park Rd, Ville Platte, LA 70586

Website: Chicot State Park

3. Kisatchie National Forest

Spanning over 600,000 acres in central and northern Louisiana, Kisatchie National Forest offers plenty of wilderness to explore. The forest features numerous campgrounds, including the popular Kincaid Lake Recreation Area near Alexandria. Campers can choose from basic campsites or developed campgrounds with amenities such as picnic tables, fire rings, and restrooms. Outdoor activities in Kisatchie National Forest include hiking, horseback riding, fishing, and hunting.

Address: Multiple locations throughout central and northern Louisiana

Website: Kisatchie National Forest

4. Grand Isle State Park

For those looking to camp on the coast, Grand Isle State Park is the perfect destination. Located on a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico, this state park has beachfront campsites with amazing views of the ocean. Campers can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, fishing, and birdwatching on the island's pristine beaches. The park also features hiking trails, a fishing pier, and a nature center showcasing the island's diverse ecosystems.

Address: 108 Admiral Craik Dr, Grand Isle, LA 70358

Website: Grand Isle State Park

5. Poverty Point Reservoir State Park

via lastateparks.org via lastateparks.org loading...

Nestled in northeastern Louisiana near Delhi, Poverty Point Reservoir State Park offers a tranquil retreat for outdoor enthusiasts. The park surrounds a 2,700-acre reservoir, providing ample opportunities for fishing, boating, and kayaking. Campers can choose from RV sites, tent sites, and cabins, all with scenic views of the reservoir and surrounding woodlands. Additional amenities at the park include hiking trails, a swimming beach, and a marina.

Address: 1500 Poverty Point Pkwy, Delhi, LA 71232

Website: Poverty Point Reservoir State Park

Whether you're looking for a peaceful retreat in nature or an action-packed outdoor adventure, Louisiana's campgrounds offer something for everyone. From scenic lakeside campsites to coastal beachfronts, these Yelp top-rated campgrounds promise unforgettable experiences amidst the beauty of the Bayou State. So pack your gear, gather your friends and family, and embark on a camping trip to discover the natural wonders of Louisiana.