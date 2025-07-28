(KPEL News) - Imagine the pain a family member of a missing person in Louisiana goes through; it must be excruciating. For her mother and their family, they are hoping someone can help them find Mary Anne Landry, who has been missing for four years.

When Did Louisiana Woman Mary Landry Go Missing?

The last known sighting of Landry, according to reports, was of Mary Landry in the Baton Rouge area in June 2021.

According to a KATC report in October 2021, Landry was last seen at a Home Depot store in Baton Rouge in early June. The woman was reported missing on June 1, 2021.

Landry's mother contacted the Morgan City Police Department to report her daughter missing.

How Many Missing People Are There In Louisiana?

According to the Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing Persons, 528 people in the state of Louisiana have been reported as unidentified or missing.

Mary Anne Landry's family continues to search for the woman. In a quote from the KATC article,

She is a mom, sister, and friend, they say.

In an interview with Ariel Salk of Louisiana First News in September of 2022, the missing woman's mother, Cynthia, says you have to hold onto hope that your loved one will come home, but she does believe her daughter has "passed on".

She told Louisiana First News what she would want her daughter, Cynthia, to know if she is still out there,

God, Mary.....if you see this come home, try to call me, try to text mama, I love you and I miss you so much.

Cynthia Landry says Mary Anne is the mother of three children.

What Details Are Known About The Missing Louisiana Woman?

According to reports, Mary Anne Landry was last seen in person by her family in Morgan City on June 1, 2021.

Landry was said to have left Morgan City with her boyfriend to return to Baton Rouge.

Landry's mother said she tried to reach her daughter via phone calls and text messages for a week. She then reported her as missing to the authorities.

We are waiting to hear back from the Baton Rouge Police Department to get their comment on that assertion.

WAFB reported on June 24, 2021,

According to police, Mary Landry was last seen in the Morgan City area on June 1 but a sighting of her was reported in the Baton Rouge area.

What Can Someone With Information About Mary Landry Do?

Officials with the Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers Program are hoping that someone will come forward with information on Landry's whereabouts.

If you have information that can help solve this case, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.