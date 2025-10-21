LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A single-family home in the 500 block of Evangeline Street in Lafayette sustained minor fire damage yesterday afternoon, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Firefighters Respond to Smoke on Evangeline Street

Lafayette firefighters were called out to investigate a report of smoke in the area of W. Simcoe Street and Evangeline Street at 12:26 p.m. on Monday, October 20.

READ MORE - October Update: Latest on Louisiana's $2,400 Stimulus Checks

Small Fire Discovered in Vacant Home’s Attic

Once on scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from a small apartment attached to the home. Emergency crews entered the home and discovered a small fire in the attic above an entrance door.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No Occupants, No Injuries Reported

Thankfully, the dwelling and the attached apartment unit were unoccupied. Both structures have actually been vacant for several years now.

Get our free mobile app

The dwellings did not have any utility services to them. The owners of the vacant home said they've had recent issues with homeless individuals accessing the premises.

Officials Investigating the Cause

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.