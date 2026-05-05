(Duson, Louisiana) - An early morning nitrogen leak was reported in Duson on Lexington Drive, forcing authorities to evacuate some businesses.

KATC reports that The Love's Truck Stop, Waste Connections, and the Industrial Park were all being evacuated as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The plume was seen moving north, and additional evacuations may be necessary.

The substance is described as "very dangerous" and can cause breathing issues. If more evacuations are ordered, police will be knocking on doors.

We are following this developing story and will provide more information here as it becomes available.

Here are photos submitted to us by a listener in the area.

UPDATE:

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice told us the leak occurred because of a frozen valve that had been in the open position for quite some time. The valve has since been closed, and the leak is contained

No injuries have been reported in this incident, but medics are on the scene to monitor those in the area.

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