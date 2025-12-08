DUSON, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Duson Police Department arrested a Florida man on Monday, December 8, who has been accused of stealing tires, among other things, from a parked big rig.

Truck Stop Theft Reported in Duson

On Friday, December 5, Duson Police received a report from a local truck driver who stated that two brand-new tires, a GPS unit, and a CB radio had been stolen from his semi-truck while it was parked at a truck stop in Duson.

How Investigators Tracked the Stolen Tires

During the investigation, officers identified a 2014 Freightliner truck entering Duson via I-10 in the early morning hours of December 4. The truck was observed traveling to a truck stop on Daulat Road, where it parked alongside the victim’s unattended vehicle. When the Freightliner later re-entered I-10 westbound, law enforcement cameras captured images showing two large tires strapped to the back of the cab.

READ MORE: St. Martinville Man Faces 20 Child Exploitation Charges After Multi-Agency Investigation

Investigators determined the Freightliner traveled to Baytown, Texas, where the two stolen tires were mounted on the truck. The vehicle then continued west to California, where it picked up a trailer loaded with pasta before heading back east on I-10.

Suspect Identified After Returning to Duson

In the early morning hours of Monday, December 8, Officer Larry Isadore of the Duson Police Department, while conducting proactive patrols, observed the same Freightliner backed in next to the victim’s truck. Upon making contact with the owner and driver, identified as 35-year-old Seidel Carrazana of Hialeah, Florida, Officer Isadore noticed that two tires on the Freightliner differed in brand and tread pattern from the rest. The tires matched the brand reported stolen by the victim on December 5.

Additionally, Sgt. Calvin Francis observed that another tire was missing from the victim’s truck since the original report. Officers noted the victim’s vehicle was propped up on a small tire jack, and the missing tire appeared to be located underneath the trailer attached to Carrazana’s Freightliner.

Get our free mobile app

Officers contacted the victim, who confirmed that no one had been given permission to remove any tires. Carrazana was arrested and refused to cooperate with the investigation, requesting to speak with an attorney.

Charges Filed and Investigation Ongoing

Carrazana is currently being held in the Acadia Parish Jail on one count of burglary of a vehicle and two separate theft charges. Bond is expected to be set later today.

Carrazana is a Cuban national, and his immigration status is currently unconfirmed. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation remains ongoing.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice praised the efforts of Officer Isadore and Sgt. Francis, crediting their proactive patrol work and investigative efforts for leading to the recovery of the stolen property and Carrazana’s arrest.

“It is not often that we are able to recover stolen property for hardworking victims,” Chief Judice said. “Nothing pleases me more than seeing the efforts of Sgt. Francis and Officer Isadore, along with the support of the Lafayette and Acadia Parish sheriff’s offices, result in a positive outcome for the victim in this case.”