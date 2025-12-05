ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) — A St. Martinville man is facing serious child pornography charges after a multi-agency investigation that started with a tip from a national child safety organization.

David Troy Zenon, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

How the Investigation Developed

According to Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office, agents from the Cyber Crime Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led to a joint investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies working together to investigate the allegations.

The arrest was the result of coordinated efforts between the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

What St. Martin Parish Residents Should Know

The Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit specializes in investigating crimes against children in the digital space. The unit works closely with national organizations like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to identify and arrest individuals involved in the exploitation of minors.

Each count of pornography involving juveniles under 13 carries serious penalties under Louisiana law. The charge is classified as a felony offense.

What Happens Next

Zenon remains in custody at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. The investigation is still active and ongoing, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Law enforcement officials did not release additional details about the case, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.