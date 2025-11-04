VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Rayne man is dead following a hit-and-run that occurred in Vermilion Parish on the evening of November 2, 2025.

When and Where the Crash Happened

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Troopers began investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 700 near Louisiana Highway 92.

The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Tony Barthe Jr. of Rayne.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Barthe was found deceased along LA Hwy 700. Evidence indicated he had been struck by a vehicle.

The suspected driver, later identified as Logan Hoke of Duson, was also later located.

How Investigators Tracked the Suspect

Troopers determined that Hoke was driving a 2020 Ford Edge north on LA Hwy 700 behind another vehicle. At the same time, Barthe was walking in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 700. As Hoke attempted to pass the slower-moving vehicle, his vehicle entered the southbound lane and struck Barthe, who sustained fatal injuries.

Hoke did not remain at the scene and continued heading north after the collision.

Charges Filed Against the Driver

Troopers arrested Hoke on charges of Hit and Run Driving Resulting in Death. He was processed at the Vermilion Parish Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

