Lafayette Police Identify Two Victims in Triple Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The Lafayette Police Department confirmed the identities of two men killed in a recent triple homicide in Lafayette. The victims, identified as Brandon Touchet, 45, and Eric Green, 49, both residents of Lafayette, were found deceased in a home on the 700 block of S. College Road following a welfare check initiated late Friday afternoon.

The call, which came in at approximately 5:26 PM on April 12, led officers to the residence where they discovered three bodies. The identity of the third victim has yet to be released as police continue their investigation.

Authorities have arrested Chad Credeur, 42, of Duson, LA, under suspicion of first degree murder in connection with the deaths. Credeur is currently held in Jeff Davis Parish on unrelated charges.

The police are actively gathering evidence and information at the scene and urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

The case has taken a tragic turn as it involves Brandon Touchet, who had been reported missing since Wednesday evening. His mother, Sandy Thomas Sanders, had issued a plea for his whereabouts on Facebook, which was widely circulated within the community.

Touchet was last seen around 8:30 PM on April 10, and his disappearance was surrounded by mysterious circumstances involving several individuals, including the now-arrested Credeur.

Facebook Facebook loading...

In a heartfelt post following the news of her son's death shared by family members on Facebook, Sanders expressed her grief: “With a broken heart, I want to let everyone know my son Brandon is gone.” She also noted that they are still seeking Credeur's girlfriend, Cammie Steede, hoping she might provide answers to unresolved questions, including the whereabouts of Touchet's beloved dog.

The community has responded with an outpouring of support for the families affected, sharing Sanders' posts thousands of times and offering condolences. Sanders reflected on the overwhelming support: “So many people I never met helped by sharing. I often wondered how a parent can handle the pain. Now we have to learn... He loved us all and we loved him.”

Sanders asked for privacy during this difficult time and shared a poignant message: “Hug your children and don’t let go.”

Lafayette police continue their investigation and more updates will follow as new details are confirmed.