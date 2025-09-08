(Duson, Louisiana) - A viral photo of a Duson police officer was sent to us as it shows him playing basketball with a group of kids in their community.

Tori Nero snapped the photo of the officer in Duson interacting with the kids, and as she said in her Facebook post, this is what building trust and connection looks like.

While she didn't know the name of the officer at the time, Nero just wanted to show others on the social media platform that officers in Duson were going beyond the call of duty, and the photo you'll see below caught the attention of Kiip Judice, who is the Chief of Police in Duson.

Chief Judice identified the officer in the photo with the kids as Officer Travis Guilbeau..

As you can see, while the kids were outdoors enjoying a friendly game of basketball, Officer Guilbeau decided to park his unit and join in on the fun, which is absolutely adorable.

We too would llike to applaud Officer Guilbeau for helping bridge the community (the kids) with the police agency. All communities are much safer with citizens and police working together, and these kids are being taught at a young age that police are there to serve and protect them.

Here's the photo that many in Duson and many from around Acadiana are applauding.

