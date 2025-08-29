Traffic Alert: Lane Closure Planned Near East Congress in Lafayette

Garrett Aitken, TSM Media Center

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - There is an upcoming road closure in Lafayette that may affect your commute soon.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, a section of the northeast-bound lane of South Buchanan Street, near East Congress (400 block), will be closed from September 1 through September 19, 2025, for sewer line repairs.

Local access will remain open. Detours will be marked along East Congress Street, Jefferson Boulevard, and Garfield Street.

The work is part of Lafayette Utilities System (LUS)'s Point Repair Project and is one of the final repair sites.

LCG sends thanks to drivers for their patience as crews make these necessary improvements.

