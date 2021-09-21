TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 Travel to New Orleans Restricted

The Louisiana State Police issued a travel restriction for a portion of Interstate 10 Eastbound headed to New Orleans.

According to the post, the left-hand lane of I-10 Eastbound is closed as a result of an earlier crash that caused damage to that portion of the roadway.

The lane closure, located near milepost 218 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, is just about a mile prior to the I-310 exit.

A normal detour would include Highway 61, but Louisiana State Police are advising AGAINST using that detour due to "ongoing recovery operations" in support of Hurricane Ida relief.

The post also notes that commercial traffic is being limited at this location and that trucks should detour at either I-12 in the Baton Rouge area, or at I-55 near LaPlace.

Google Maps

For updates on this lane closure and more information on Louisiana traffic from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, download the Louisiana 511 app or visit the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development's Website by clicking here.

According to the post, there has been no expected date given for the lane to be reopened.

Fun Facts About Louisiana That May Surprise You

10 of Televisions Most Iconic Cars