Highlights

Louisiana Music Museum has secured 70% of funding needed less than 12 months into capital campaign

Construction expected to begin late spring 2026 with 18-month build timeline in former downtown Lafayette hardware store

Museum will connect directly to existing Acadiana Center for the Arts facility, adding galleries, event space, and upstairs performance venue

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser toured facility following reformation of state’s music commission under legislature

Project combines private donations with potential state capital outlay funding to preserve Louisiana’s musical heritage

Louisiana Music Museum Secures 70% Funding, Construction Set for Late Spring in Downtown Lafayette

Former hardware store will transform into performance venue and gallery space connected to Acadiana Center for the Arts.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A former hardware store in downtown Lafayette is being transformed into the Louisiana Music Museum, a project that organizers say will not only preserve the state’s musical legacy but actively keep it alive through programming and performance spaces for future generations.

The museum will connect directly to the existing Acadiana Center for the Arts, expanding the facility with new gallery space, event areas, and an upstairs performance venue. The integration allows the museum to tie into current arts programming while creating dedicated spaces for Louisiana’s rich musical history.

Get our free mobile app

What Lafayette Residents Need to Know About the Museum Project

According to KATC, fundraising for the Louisiana Music Museum began in April 2025, and momentum has built quickly. The Acadiana Center for the Arts is currently conducting a capital campaign that has already secured approximately 70% of the necessary funds.

“We’re in our capital campaign right now. We’ve secured, as of today, about 70 percent of the funds needed to be able to proceed on this project, which is extremely exciting. We only really began the fundraising for this less than twelve months ago,” said Samuel Oliver, executive director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Jane Vidrine, director of the Louisiana Music Museum, emphasized that the facility will go beyond traditional museum exhibits to create living spaces for music education and performance.

“The museum is great, but music is alive. And so, you know, one of the main goals of the museum is to have spaces and programming that promotes music into the next generation,” Vidrine said.

State Support and Timeline for Downtown Lafayette Development

Organizers plan to combine private donations with possible state capital outlay funding to complete the project. Interest from state leadership has grown as the project advances.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser recently toured the space to see the plans firsthand, just one week after meeting with the state’s newly reformed music commission under the legislature. Nungesser has been instrumental in reviving the commission.

Credit: Chris Graythen, Getty Images Credit: Chris Graythen, Getty Images loading...

“I started working on getting the music commission back formed under the legislature, and they fully supported that. This surely is going to be something that we can promote around the world,” Nungesser said.

Construction on the museum is expected to begin in late spring 2026, with an estimated build time of approximately 18 months once work gets underway.

What the Louisiana Music Museum Means for Acadiana’s Cultural Scene

Nungesser highlighted the museum’s potential to serve multiple functions for Louisiana’s music community, from education to industry support.

“This is a no-brainer to highlight, to do some education, to help the up-and-coming. This will be a place that can do all those things and really show the music industry we support them,” Nungesser said.

The museum will seek to strengthen Louisiana’s music industry by serving as both an educational resource and a platform for emerging artists. The connection to the Acadiana Center for the Arts provides built-in infrastructure for programming and events that can showcase both historical and contemporary Louisiana music.

The completed facility will add another cultural destination to downtown Lafayette while preserving and promoting the region’s musical contributions to Louisiana’s broader cultural identity.