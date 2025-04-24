LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Overnight storms dumped several inches of rain across South Louisiana, turning streets into streams and stranding multiple vehicles in floodwaters. Downtown Lafayette was not spared, leaving organizers of Festival International scrambling to clean up before tonight's opening events. While it may be tempting to try to “power through” a water-covered road, doing so can lead to catastrophic — and costly — damage to your vehicle.

Why Flooded Roads Are So Dangerous for Vehicles

When water covers a roadway, it hides everything beneath — including potholes, debris, and potential drop-offs. But even shallow water can be more harmful than it looks.

Here's what can happen to your car:

Engine Damage : Water entering your engine can lead to a condition called hydrolock, where water stops pistons from moving — often totaling the engine.

: Water entering your engine can lead to a condition called hydrolock, where water stops pistons from moving — often totaling the engine. Electrical System Failure: Modern vehicles rely heavily on electronics. Floodwater can short-circuit the wiring, disabling everything from ignition systems to airbags.

Modern vehicles rely heavily on electronics. Floodwater can short-circuit the wiring, disabling everything from ignition systems to airbags. Brake Failure: Wet brakes can lose friction or seize up entirely, reducing your ability to stop.

Wet brakes can lose friction or seize up entirely, reducing your ability to stop. Exhaust System Damage: Water entering the tailpipe can cause internal rusting, clogging, or full engine shutdown.

Water entering the tailpipe can cause internal rusting, clogging, or full engine shutdown. Transmission Trouble: If water gets into the transmission, it can quickly destroy internal components.

Don’t Guess the Depth — Turn Around

According to FEMA and the National Weather Service, just 12 inches of water can float a small car. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles — even trucks and SUVs. That’s why the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” is more than just a slogan — it’s life-saving advice.

Local Impact: Acadiana Flooding Strands Multiple Vehicles

In the Lafayette area this morning, emergency crews responded to multiple stalled vehicles, particularly near low-lying roads and intersections where drainage was overwhelmed. In many of these cases, drivers misjudged the depth of water and ended up stranded, requiring tows and risking major repairs.

What to Do If You’ve Driven Through High Water

If you’ve already driven through a flooded area:

Do not try to restart your car if it stalls — this can worsen the damage.

— this can worsen the damage. Have your car towed and inspected by a mechanic before attempting to drive it.

before attempting to drive it. Notify your insurance provider — comprehensive coverage may apply if water damage occurred.

Stay Safe, Stay Dry

As storms continue across South Louisiana, remember: no trip is worth the risk. Stay tuned to local weather alerts, avoid water-covered roads, and help keep emergency services free to respond where they’re truly needed.