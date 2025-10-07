(Lafayette, Parish) - U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins has seen enough when it comes to flooding in Lafayette Parish, and he has posted a video on social media addressing projects that have gone stagnant in the parish.

One of the most pressing issues in South Louisiana in recent years has been flooding, and the congressman has had enough.

In a video shared on his social media platforms, Higgins states that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' obstruction in recent years has delayed projects to mitigate flooding in Lafayette Parish, and he intends to address why approved projects are not being completed.

Higgins says in the video, which you can see below:

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has become a massive obstructionist bureaucracy. It no longer serves the best interests of our Republic. These projects should be 100% turned over to the sovereign States and local government partners."

The Homewood Detention Ponds Project was designed to prevent flooding in Lafayette Parish. Now, water can't reach the four retention ponds, which were designed to allow high water to flow away from homes and personal property.

Flooding is such a significant issue within this parish that many residents say potential thunderstorms lead to increased anxiety, simply because their property is prone to flooding these days.

Here's Congressman Higgins walking the property in Lafayette Parish, where ponds are being constructed to address flooding, yet the natural flow of water is blocked due to projects that Higgins says are not yet complete, hindered by "red tape" within the Corps.