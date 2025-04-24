The 5 Louisiana Cities That Flood the Most

Lafayette, La (KMDL) - When you live in Louisiana, unfortunately, the chances are pretty high you're going to deal with flooding more than once.

But are there some places that flood more frequently than others?

The answer is yes, and the reasons go beyond just heavy rain.

Flooding In Louisiana Photo courtesy of Becky Riojas loading...

Why Does Louisiana Flood So Often?

Louisiana is a truly special place. From our rich culture and world-famous cuisine to our tight-knit communities, Louisiana offers experiences unlike anywhere else in the country.

But it also comes with some serious weather challenges, particularly hurricanes and flooding.

A large portion of Louisiana sits at or below sea level. This makes cities and towns across the state especially prone to flooding.

Coastal areas like New Orleans, Lafitte, Houma, and Slidell are surrounded by water, including the Mississippi River, Lake Pontchartrain, and the Gulf.

When heavy rain or a tropical storm hits, there’s simply nowhere for the water to go.

Youngsville, Louisiana Flooding Bess Stephenson, Facebook loading...

What Louisiana Cities Flood The Most?

The website a-z-animals.com has recently taken a look at where it floods the most in Louisiana, and here are the top 5.

1. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Louisiana State Capitol Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

Baton Rouge is located right on the banks of the Mississippi River, and because of this flooding has been an issue for the capital city for decades.

From a-z-animals.com -

"In 1983, heavy rainfall resulted in severe flooding, damaging homes and infrastructure across the city.

Similarly, in 2016, Baton Rouge experienced a catastrophic flood after intense rainfall. The precipitation caused rivers and creeks to overflow, affecting thousands of residents and causing extensive damage."

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

Flooding In New Orleans, Louisiana Getty Images loading...

Being below sea level and surrounded by the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain obviously, New Orleans is going to have major flooding issues.

Being surrounded by water also makes New Orleans vulnerable to storm surges brought on by hurricanes.

New Orleans' drainage system was originally designed for a much smaller population and has been updated through the years, but a heavy downpour still causes flooding issues in the Crescent City.

3. Lafitte, Louisiana

Lafitte, Louisiana Google Maps loading...

Lafitte, Louisiana is a small fishing village just south of New Orleans.

Unfortunately, Lafitte is one of numerous Louisiana towns and communities facing serious coastal erosion problems due to hurricanes, leading to quickly disappearing wetlands.

4. Morgan City, Louisiana

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) loading...

Morgan City, Louisiana floods so much mainly because of its geography, proximity to water bodies, and infrastructure limitations.

Morgan City sits at the mouth of the Atchafalaya River, right near where it empties into the Gulf.

Being surrounded by water, dependent on mechanical water pump systems, and being under pressure from storms, Morgan City is one of the most flood-prone cities in Louisiana.

5. Cameron, Louisiana

Cameron, Louisiana Ferry Google Maps loading...

As with the other Louisiana cities on this list, Cameron's issue with terrible flooding also has to do with location.

With the city's proximity to the Gulf, Cameron is a sitting duck during hurricane season.

Cameron, Louisiana floods so much because it's basically sitting on the front lines of every single flood risk you can imagine.

Sitting pretty much right on the Gulf, even a moderately strong system can push a ton of water directly into the town.