LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) - Severe thunderstorms dumped between five and ten inches of rain across Lafayette in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Residents and local business owners have been sharing photos and videos on social media of the damage caused by the unexpected flash flooding.

While most of Lafayette Parish has started to air out, the water damage and destruction left behind by the storms have many residents wondering what the next steps are.

How to Report Flash Flood Damage in Lafayette Parish

The Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says the best way to report damage is by using the self-reporting tool located on the Damage.LA.GOV website.

This platform allows homeowners to quickly and efficiently share the extend of the damage done to their home during a major weather event such as flash flooding.

While gathering photos and videos of the damage is important, it's never worth putting your life in danger.

Here are some helpful tips on reporting flash flood damage in Lafayette.

Lafayette OHSEP Tips for Reporting Damage Effectively:

Submit multiple photos from different angles – include both close-ups of specific damage and wide shots of the whole structure.

Ensure your photos are clear and well-lit.

Use the comments field to describe what happened and provide context.

Double-check that your address and map pin are accurate.

Do not submit reports for:

Non-residential structures (sheds, barns, carports, etc.) Businesses Vehicles The same residence more than once



If you need to report damage, click here.

Residents of the Youngsville area are asked to follow the same steps.