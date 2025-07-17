(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Much of South Louisiana is under a Flood Watch as we anticipate several inches of rain within the next few days.

With that said, you should have started preparing if you live in a flood-prone area, as a significant amount of tropical moisture is expected to move into the region.

Several communities have opened sandbag locations for those who need them, and several communities in the Lafayette area have also begun preparing for rising waters.

A few days ago, I went to the grocery store to prepare for the rainy days. No, I don't like getting out when it's pouring, and I noticed that barricades have been placed on the side of the roadways at several intersections in Lafayette.

I wish I could report that the barricades have been placed alongside the roads due to an upcoming parade, but that's not the case this time. Many cities in Acadiana have installed barricades at intersections prone to flooding.

So, rather than having to have barricades delivered once the roads are flooded, city officials have placed barricades alongside roadways that they know are prone to flooding.

With a couple of days of heavy rain, we can expect some isolated areas to flood; thus, officials have prepared by removing debris from ditches, opening sandbag locations, and even placing barricades in areas where floods are likely.

Too often, we are critical of public officials, but we should also applaud those who have prepared for days as we anticipate several inches of rain over a 3-4 day span. The Flood Watch for much of South Louisiana will remain in effect through the first half of the weekend.

A reminder from police, once barricades are placed on the street, you are not allowed to move them or drive around them. Remember, if barricades are placed across a flooded roadway, the road conditions are not suitable for driving.

You've heard the phrase, "Turn Around, Don't Drown," and that is something you will want to remember in the days ahead as more rain moves into Acadiana.

Stay safe, and be sure to have this station's mobile app on your phone for all of the latest updates on weather and potential road closures.