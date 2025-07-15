(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The Lafayette Consolidated Government is monitoring the potential disturbance that will enter the Gulf this week, and now they are opening up various sandbag locations within the parish.

While meteorologists do not expect a storng hurricane to form in the Gulf, they are expecting this potential depression or tropical storm to drop several inches of rain along the Gulf Coast for several days.

Recognizing the potential for flash flooding in the region, sandbag locations have been made available for those who wish to protect their property from water. If you live in an area prone to flooding, it is recommended that you prepare by the end of this week.

In Lafayette Parish, here's where you can get sandbags. Please note that you will need to bring your shovel to filll the bags yourself.

Lafayette Parish Locations:

130 Park Lane

400 N Dugas Road

1919 Eraste Landry Road

1234 E Pont Des Mouton Road

In addition to Lafayette Parish Government opening sandbag locations, St. Martin Parish has now announced where citizens there can get sandbags before storms arrive later this week.

Again, we remind you that it is a great idea to bring your shovel to these sites; we don't want you to arrive and not have access to fill the bags with sand.

St. Martin Parish Locations:

Ruth Barn – 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway, Breaux Bridge

South Barn – 1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road, St. Martinville

Paul Angelle Park – 2458 Cecilia Senior High School Road, Breaux Bridge

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park – 1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville

Coteau Holmes Park – 1860 Coteau Holmes Highway, St. Martinville

Doiron Memorial Park – 3257 Highway 70, Morgan City

Sandbags will be available on the following dates and times:

Wednesday (07/16/2025): 9:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. Thursday (07/17/25): 6:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. Friday (07/18/25): 6:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M.

As more locations are announced, we will share them here and on this station's mobile app.