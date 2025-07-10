Texas Flood Relief: Where to Donate Safely to Help Victims

(KPEL-FM) - Over the 4th of July weekend, tragedy struck Kerr County in Central Texas. Deadly flash flooding rushed through the County in the blink of an eye dumping over 20 inches in parts of Kerr County in just a few hours.

As rescue and search efforts continue, many around the U.S. and the world are looking for ways to help.

With heart wrenching natural disasters like this, many organizations jump into action collecting donations to assist search and rescue efforts.

Unfortunately, natural disasters like this also bring out scammers taking advantage of people's good will.

Let's take a look at a few safe, vetted organizations you can donate to so you know the money you give actually goes to the right places.

Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) loading...

How To Donate To Texas Flood Relief Online

As of July 9, at least 96 deaths have been confirmed in Kerr County, 60 adults, and 36 children.

As search and rescue efforts continue, the statewide death toll toll exceeds 120, with 161 missing in Kerr County, many of them from Camp Mystic.

Five campers and one counselor are still unaccounted for at Camp Mystic.

READ MORE: Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins Posts Video From Texas Flood Area

So, how can you donate online safely to help Texas flood victims and the search and rescue missions?

Here are a few trusted, vetted organizations you can donate too to make sure your donation goes directly to help those in need.

Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) loading...

1. Greater Good Charities

From greatergood.org -

With the help of our community of donors, we deliver truckloads of supplies, food for people and animals, medicine, emergency transport for pets, and much-needed funding in the wake of extreme weather events like dangerous flooding. Greater Good Charities has a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar for our dedication to transparency and real positive impact.

You can donate online to Greater Good Charities HERE.

Deaths Reported After Flooding In Texas Hill Country (Photo by Eric Vryn/Getty Images) loading...

2. World Central Kitchen

CharityWatch.org gives World Central Kitchen an A+ rating. A reported 96% of its donations go directly into programs, with just $2 spent for fundraising for every $100 raised.

World Central Kitchen responds to natural disasters around the world to provide fresh food and meals for people in need.

You can donate and support World Central Kitchen's efforts in Texas HERE.

READ MORE: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in the State of Texas

Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) loading...

3. Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

From cftexashillcountry.fcsuite.com -

The Community Foundation - a 501(c)(3) public charity serving the Texas Hill Country - will direct funds to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief, and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance. All donations are tax-deductible, and you will receive a receipt for your gift.

You can donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund HERE.

Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) loading...

4. GoFundMe

GoFundMe has a validated, vetted donation page to help the victims impacted by the flooding in Central and South Texas.

This flood relief page wasn't started by any one individual, but by GoFundMe.

GoFundMe Inc. kicked off their Texas flooding relief efforts by donating $100,000.

You can donate HERE.

READ MORE: Louisiana Residents Are Stepping Up For Our Texas Neighbors

Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) loading...

5. Salvation Army Of Texas

The Salvation Army of Texas is on the ground in Kerr County, Texas providing food, drinks, clothing, blankets, cleanup kits, shower and laundry trailers, and more.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army of Texas HERE.

Read more at yahoo.com.