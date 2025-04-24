U-Haul Offering Free Storage in Lafayette After Flash Flooding

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) - South Louisiana is working to recover from heavy rains that flooded portions of Acadiana from Lafayette to Youngsville Thursday morning.

While the floodwaters have started to recede, the damage from the severe storms is left behind for residents and business owners to repair.

One thing Acadiana does best is bounce back especially after a major storm, and with the help of U-Haul, getting back to normal may be a little bit easier.

U-Haul Offering 30 Days of Free Storage in Lafayette After Flash Flooding

U-Haul Company of South Central Louisiana is stepping up to support residents impacted by the severe weather because they know cleaning up after a major storm is often the most dreaded part.

For 30 days, residents affected by the storms on Thursday can take advantage of 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box.

If you need a safe place to store your belongings while cleaning up your home or business, U-Haul is here to help.

Where to Get Help:

The free storage services are available at:

U-Haul’s disaster relief program is designed to give communities breathing room after natural disasters, providing safe and secure storage for belongings during recovery efforts.

A spokesperson for U-Haul says the company is committed to helping Acadiana residents get back on their feet. Those needing storage assistance are encouraged to visit either Lafayette location or call ahead to check availability.