(Youngsville, Louisiana) - Severe weather moved into Acadiana early Thursday morning, and now we have a look at a storm sweeping through Youngsville.

Many in Acadiana were awoken by the thunder and lightning Thursday morning, and while most of the storms dropped several inches of rain in the area, some isolated storms did have damaging winds embedded in them.

A video posted from the parking lot at the Hangout Sports Pub in Youngsville shows just how fast the conditions in the area started to deteriorate this morning, and if you watch close enough, there appears to be some sort of small twister trying to form in the bar's parking lot.

You can see that debris was flying in the vicinity of the bar, and a few poles and signs were even knocked over.

While flash flooding was the largest problem in these storms, some wind damage was reported in various areas across South Louisiana. Those close to the Hangout in Youngsville report hearing strange sounds that didn't sound like any ordinary thunderstorm.

Take a look at the conditions in Youngsville just after 3 am on Thursday.