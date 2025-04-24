Lafayette, Youngsville Flooding Causes Traffic Chaos, Commuters Feel ‘Trapped’

YOUNGSVILLE, LA — What began as a stormy overnight turned into a full-blown traffic nightmare for drivers across Lafayette Parish as historic flooding left roadways submerged, vehicles stranded, and residents feeling trapped in their own neighborhoods.

The combination of high water and widespread road closures has made travel nearly impossible in parts of Lafayette and Youngsville. Some residents reported being stuck for hours, circling back roads trying to find any clear path to work, schools, or appointments.

“I’ve been driving for two hours trying to get to work—every road I turn down is flooded or closed,” said one frustrated driver in Youngsville via Facebook.

DOTD and Local Police: “Do Not Drive Through Water”

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), key closures in Lafayette Parish include:

U.S. 90 at LA 92 (both directions)

LA 339 (Verot School Rd) from Ambassador to LA 92

In nearby St. Martin Parish:

LA 182 from LA 96 to LA 92-1

LA 347 from LA 686 to LA 328

Officials are urging residents to stay off flooded roadways and respect barricades.

The Youngsville Police Department issued a blunt warning to motorists:

“Do not travel down any roadways with water on the road. Driving through these areas could push water into homes that haven’t even flooded yet.”

Still, many social media users report seeing drivers blow past road closed signs and speed through standing water, worsening conditions for homeowners nearby.

Roads Closed, Residents “Trapped”

In Youngsville, multiple areas are experiencing complete shutdowns:

Fortune Rd between Bonin and Youngsville Hwy

Bonin Rd between Ambassador and Fortune

North and South Larriviere

Chemin Metairie, in particular, has become a focal point of frustration.

Aerial photos posted to Facebook by Bess Stephenson show significant flooding, and neighbors are pleading for drivers to stop creating waves that push floodwater into homes.

“Chemin Metairie needs to be closed! People are flying through flooded roads and flooding houses!” wrote one user.

Meanwhile, DOTD and police urge caution:

“Turn around, don’t drown.”

Use headlights when wipers are on (it’s the law).

Expect delays and avoid non-essential travel.

As waters continue to rise in certain areas, many residents worry that this may become another “historic flooding event” for the region. For real-time updates on road closures, visit 511la.org or call 511.