OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) – After a week of intense rainfall, St. Landry Parish officials have issued an executive order shutting down recreational boating on all bayous and waterways, while also implementing a no-wake zone across the parish. The emergency measures are intended to protect residents, property, and critical infrastructure during the high water event.

Why the Restrictions Were Issued

Parish President Jessie Bellard announced the executive order on May 10, citing serious concerns over shoreline erosion, roadway damage, and flooding of homes and camps located near the water.

“These measures are crucial to prevent erosion and protect properties near the water,” Bellard said. “No-wake restrictions are in force on parish waterways until further notice.”

In addition to the no-wake order, all boat launches are closed, and recreational boating is prohibited until water levels return to normal.

The Dangers of Boating or Driving in Floodwaters

St. Landry Parish is urging the public to stay off flooded roads and waterways, warning that waterlogged infrastructure can fail without notice and that both boating and driving through high water pose significant safety risks.

Key Risks Include:

Hidden hazards like submerged debris, utility lines, or washed-out pavement.

Reduced visibility and swift currents, even in bayous or low-lying streets.

Potential for vehicles to stall or be swept away, putting occupants and first responders in danger.

According to the National Weather Service, it takes just 12 inches of moving water to carry off a small car—and only six inches to knock a person off their feet.

What the Law Says in Louisiana

Under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:97, disregarding traffic control devices or road closure signs—such as those posted during floods—can result in fines and criminal charges. Similarly, violating emergency orders like no-wake zones may lead to penalties, particularly if property damage occurs as a result.

In extreme cases, individuals may be held civilly or criminally liable for damage caused by wake from boats in flooded or vulnerable areas.

Cooperation Requested

Parish officials say they will continue monitoring the situation closely and ask that residents and visitors respect the emergency orders for their own safety and the well-being of others.

Stay Informed:

Check 511LA.org for updated road conditions

for updated road conditions Follow the St. Landry Parish Government on social media for emergency alerts

on social media for emergency alerts Report unsafe boating or flood-related violations to local authorities