Flash Flooding in Lafayette Parish Results in Widespread Road Closures

LAFAYETTE, LA — A powerful overnight storm dumped more than five to ten inches of rain across Lafayette Parish, leading to flash flooding that stranded vehicles, overwhelmed drainage systems, and shut down several major roads throughout the city.

UPDATE:

As of 8:30 am, Lafayette Police Det. Ken Handy says Evangeline Thruway has opened up, along with most roadways. The underpass at Jefferson St. remains closed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Det. Ken Handy with the Lafayette Police Department, emergency crews have been responding to multiple reports of high water across the city since early Thursday morning. Several road closures remain in effect at the time of this report, but we will update the list as new information becomes available.

Road Closures Due to Flooding

The following roads are confirmed closed due to high water:

Evangeline Thruway (from the tracks to Pinhook Rd)

N. University at the Underpass

Jefferson Street and surrounding roads in Downtown

5900 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

1400 block of Moss St

500 block of St. Landry St

700 block of Surrey St

700 block of Tideland Rd

100 block of Market Place

Additional Roads With Flooding Issues

These locations are experiencing significant water accumulation and should be avoided:

Verot School Rd (from Hwy 92 toward Vincent Rd)

Moss St (multiple segments including 2600 and 300 block)

Ambassador Caffery at Bonin Rd

Pinhook Rd, Camellia Blvd, and Kaliste Saloom

Congress St (300 and 900 block)

E Willow St, Louisiana Ave, and Goldman Rd

11th St, 8th St, Beau Pre Rd, Artisan Rd, and others

Residents and Motorists Speak Out on Social Media

Locals flooded social media with firsthand accounts, photos, and warnings. From Broussard to Carencro, Youngsville to Downtown, flooding impacted neighborhood driveways and made intersections impassable.

A viral video from Pop’s Poboys shows knee-deep water covering the area around the restaurant and the newly opened Doc’s Pop-In, owned by Collin and Jasmyne Cormier.

The incident is especially disheartening with Festival International de Louisiane kicking off less than 24 hours ago.

“The timing couldn’t be worse,” shared one local in a comment. “Festival week is supposed to be our biggest celebration—not our biggest headache.”

Youngsville was also hard hit, with flooding reported by multiple users in neighborhoods like Copperfield and areas around Chemin Metairie Road. One post read, “We’ve never flooded before, but we’re inches from water getting into the house.”

Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roads, obey barricades, and not drive through standing water.

We will continue to provide updates on air and online as we receive word from officials so stay tuned to this developing story.