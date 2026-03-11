Sandbags Available in St. Landry Parish Ahead of Severe Weather

Sandbags Available in St. Landry Parish Ahead of Severe Weather

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL-FM) - Severe weather is expected across Acadiana this afternoon and evening, so St. Landry Parish Government is making sandbags available to residents today.

Sandbags Available in Opelousas

Residents can pick up sandbags on Wednesday (March 11) beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Yambilee Building located at 1939 W. Landry Street in Opelousas.

Sandbags While Supplies Last

Sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Residents are encouraged to arrive early and take the necessary precautions to help protect their homes and property from potential flooding.

Officials Urge Residents to Prepare

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard is urging residents to remain weather aware and prepare ahead of the impending severe weather.

Other Sandbag Sites Could Be Announced

No other sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana have been announced yet. If that changes, we will update this story and add that information.

