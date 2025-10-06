Highlights

Attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery charges dismissed against Savannah Butler after new video evidence surfaces

Attorney General’s Office dropped charges after viewing the complete surveillance footage showing self-defense

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office didn’t get the complete video from the alarm company during the initial investigation

Butler still faces obstruction of justice and malfeasance charges

December 2023 incident at Butler’s home injured Chief Craig “Twin” Leblanc and his wife, Crystal Leblanc

Major Charges Dismissed Against Former Opelousas Officer in Police Chief Shooting Case

New surveillance footage prompts Attorney General to dismiss most serious charges against former officer in December 2023 shooting of Opelousas police chief and his wife.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) — A former Opelousas police officer won’t face the most serious charges from a December 2023 shooting that wounded Police Chief Craig “Twin” Leblanc and his wife. Prosecutors dropped the charges after reviewing surveillance footage that defense attorneys say shows self-defense.

Savannah Butler, 42, was indicted in October 2024 on charges including attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated battery for the shooting at her St. Landry Parish home. Her attorney, Harry Daniels, said the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office moved to dismiss those three charges on Friday after watching the complete video from that night.

What St. Landry Parish Residents Need to Know

The dismissal is a major turn in the case that’s gotten attention across Acadiana since the shooting on December 22, 2023. Butler still faces three counts of obstruction of justice and three counts of malfeasance in office.

Daniels said the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office didn’t get the complete surveillance footage from Butler’s alarm company when they investigated. Grand jurors only saw the incomplete video when they handed down the October indictment.

READ MORE: Shocking Details Released in Domestic Altercation Involving

“It shows Ms. Butler in her home defending herself, preventing Ms. Leblanc from coming into her home,” Daniels told KATC News. The video shows Chief Leblanc walking up to Butler’s door with his wife, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Captain Crystal Leblanc, behind him as Butler opened the door.

Missing Video Evidence and Independent Investigation

Defense Attorney Uncovered Missing Footage Through Independent Investigation

The defense attorney’s own investigation found the missing footage. He then showed it to the Attorney General’s Office. Daniels said he doesn’t think prosecutors ever saw the full video or knew that parts were missing when the case went to the grand jury.

“For whatever reason, they didn’t get the full video of the incident, so they didn’t have the whole picture,” Daniels said.

Previous Incident Led to No-Return Order at Butler’s Home

The new evidence could be significant. There was an earlier incident at Butler’s home involving the women months before the shooting. Daniels said Crystal Leblanc had been told she couldn’t return to Butler’s property before the December confrontation.

Timeline of the Opelousas Police Chief Shooting Case

The shooting happened at Butler’s home on Garnet Drive, just outside Opelousas city limits, on December 22, 2023. Chief Leblanc was shot in the hand, and the bullet went through and hit his wife, Crystal, in the shoulder. Both went to a local hospital.

Butler was an Opelousas police officer then. She was booked on January 1, 2024, with two counts of negligent injury, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of illegal use of a weapon. She resigned from the department in February 2024 while on paid administrative leave.

Chief Leblanc Remains in Office Despite Pending Charges

Chief Leblanc said publicly that “infidelity” was a factor in what happened. He was also indicted and faces charges of obstruction of justice, malfeasance in office, and failure to assist or aid another officer.

Other Charges Still Pending

A third officer, Tyrone Abrams, who was the department’s public information officer at the time, was also indicted. He faces charges of malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors say he was there while Butler cleaned blood evidence from the scene after the shooting.

Evidence Cleanup Captured on Camera After Shooting

Surveillance video showed Abrams coming to Butler’s home after the shooting and staying nearly an hour while she cleaned blood from the walls and the carport.

All three pleaded not guilty at their December 5, 2024, arraignment hearing.

Attorney General’s Response and Sheriff’s Office Investigation

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office confirmed that three charges against Butler were dismissed “after additional evidence was received by our office.” The office is prosecuting the case after the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s office stepped aside because of the involvement of law enforcement officials from multiple local agencies.

Why St. Landry Sheriff’s Office Investigated Their Own Deputy

Daniels criticized the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for investigating the case when one of the shooting victims, Crystal Leblanc, is a captain with that department.

“We don’t think the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office should have investigated anything having to do with their own deputy,” Daniels said.